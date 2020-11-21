Man (20s) charged with aggravated burglary after woman is allegedly threatened with hammer during home break-in

A man in his 20s has been arrested by Gardaí following an aggravated burglary in Dundalk yesterday morning.

It’s reported at 6:30am, a man broke into a house in Cox’s Demesne in Dundalk armed and threatened a female resident with a hammer before fleeing in the women’s car with a sum of cash.

A Garda investigation resulted in a man in his 20s being arrested a short time later and the injured party's vehicle was recovered.

It is believed the woman suffered no injuries to or damage to her property.

The man was detained at Dundalk Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and has since been charged.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this Saturday morning in connection with the crimes.

