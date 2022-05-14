| 13.2°C Dublin

Man (20s) charged in connection with Tallaght knifepoint robbery and attempted robbery on same day

Close

The accused will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 20s will appear before the courts this Saturday morning charged in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery on Friday in Tallaght.

Shortly before 8am on Friday morning, a man entered a service station in the Jobstown area of Tallaght and threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving with a sum of cash.

Gardaí said a man also armed with a knife had entered another nearby convenience store moments earlier and threatened staff before leaving empty handed.

Nobody was physically harmed during either incident.

In a follow up operation, investigating Gardaí later searched a house in the Tallaght area and arrested a man aged in late 20s.

#He was detained for questioning in relation to both incidents at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court (Criminal Courts of Justice No 1.) this morning, Saturday May 14, 2022.

Investigations are ongoing.

