Man (20s) charged in connection with Tallaght knifepoint robbery and attempted robbery on same day

The accused will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Saturday morning.

A man in his 20s will appear before the courts this Saturday morning charged in connection with a robbery and attempted robbery on Friday in Tallaght.

Shortly before 8am on Friday morning, a man entered a service station in the Jobstown area of Tallaght and threatened a staff member at knife point before leaving with a sum of cash.

Gardaí said a man also armed with a knife had entered another nearby convenience store moments earlier and threatened staff before leaving empty handed.

Nobody was physically harmed during either incident.

In a follow up operation, investigating Gardaí later searched a house in the Tallaght area and arrested a man aged in late 20s.

#He was detained for questioning in relation to both incidents at Tallaght Garda Station under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before a sitting of Dublin District Court (Criminal Courts of Justice No 1.) this morning, Saturday May 14, 2022.

Investigations are ongoing.