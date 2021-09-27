Man (20s) charged in connection with death of woman (50s) in single-vehicle Monaghan collision

A man in his 20s will appear before Monaghan District Court this morning, charged in connection with the death of a woman in her 50s in a single-vehicle collision.

The woman, who was a passenger in the car, died in the collision which occurred on the Roslea Road out of Clones, Co Monaghan, at approximately 5am on Monday, September 20.

Two men aged in their 20s and a woman aged in her 30s were also injured in the collision and were taken by emergency services to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A forensic examination of the crash site was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

A man in his 20s was later arrested in connection with the collision and he will appear before Monaghan District Court at 10:30am this Monday morning charged in relation to the incident.