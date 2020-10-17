Man (20s) charged in connection with Ballyfermot stabbing

A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to a stabbing incident.

A man in his 20s received non life-threatening injuries in the incident that took place in the Kylemore Road area of Ballyfermot, Dublin at 5.20pm on Friday evening.

Gardaí said: “While on patrol Gardaí received reports of an injured male in the area. Gardaí attended the scene and observed a man, in the garden of a premises armed with a knife.”

Gardaí arrested the man and he was taken to Ballyfermot Garda Station.

The man has since been charged with the stabbing and is due to appear before the Courts this Saturday morning.

Online Editors