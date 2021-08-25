Man (20s) charged in connection with €106k Sligo drugs bust

A man in his late 20s has been charged in connection with the seizure of approximately €106,000 of drugs in County Sligo, on Tuesday, August 24.

Gardaí attached to Sligo Garda station executed a search warrant and carried out a search operation at a residence in Collooney, Sligo last night at approximately 9pm.

The search led to the seizure of cannabis herb, cannabis resin, cannabis jellies and cocaine with an estimated street value of €106,000.

The drugs have been sent for analysis and the man will appear before Letterkenny District Court on Thursday, August 26, at 11am.



