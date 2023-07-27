Man (20s) arrested is the ninth person quizzed in connection with killing in Tralee graveyard

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with the killing of a man in a cemetery in Kerry last year.

Gardaí confirmed they arrested a man in his 20s on Wednesday in relation to the fatal assault of Thomas Dooley from Killarney in the Tralee cemetery on October 5, 2022.

The man is the ninth person to be arrested in relation to Mr Dooley’s death. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in Kerry.

Thomas ‘Tom’ Dooley, died after he was attacked by a group of men whilst attending a funeral at Rath cemetery in Tralee.

The late Mr Dooley from Hazelwood Drive in Killarney died after he was attacked by a group of men at Rath Cemetery shortly after he, his wife and four of his seven children had attended the funeral of a close family friend. Mr Dooley’s wife Siobhan also suffered serious injuries in the course of the attack.

The brother of the late Mr Dooley, Patrick Dooley (35) with an address at Arbutus Grove, Killarney, Mr Dooley’s cousin Thomas Dooley Senior (41) and that man’s son, Thomas Dooley Junior (20), both of a halting site at Carrigrohane Road, Cork, as well as a 17-year-old boy are all charged with murdering 43-year-old Mr Dooley.

Thomas Dooley Jnr is also charged with assault causing serious harm to the wife of the late Mr Dooley, Siobhán Dooley, at Rath Cemetery on the same date.

The fourth defendant, a teenager - who cannot be named because he is a juvenile - is further charged with the production of an article likely to intimidate or capable of causing serious injury while committing or appearing to commit serious harm to Ms Dooley on the same date.