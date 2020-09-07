Man (20s) arrested in relation to robbery in Limerick

A man (20s) has been arrested in relation to a robbery in Co Limerick where a woman was hit in the face before her handbag was stolen.

The woman was walking through Delmege Park in Moyross shortly before midnight when a man approached her from behind, struck her in the face and took off with the bag.

She did not require medical attention following the incident.

Gardaí from Mayorstone Park attended and carried out a patrol of the area but no arrests were made.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a house in Co Clare on Sunday evening.

A man (20s) was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

