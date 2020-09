Man (20s) arrested in relation to robbery in Limerick

A man (20s) has been arrested in relation to a robbery in Co Limerick where a woman was hit in the face before her handbag was stolen.

The woman was walking through Delmege Park in Moyross shortly before midnight when a man approached her from behind, struck her in the face and took off with the bag.

She did not require medical attention following the incident.

GardaĆ­ from Mayorstone Park attended and carried out a patrol of the area but no arrests were made.

Following an investigation, a search warrant was executed at a house in Co Clare on Sunday evening.

A man (20s) was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

