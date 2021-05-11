Man (20s) arrested in Dublin on suspicion of recruiting money mules and money laundering

A man in his 20s has been arrested today on suspicion of being involved in money laundering and recruiting money mules for money laundering.

The man was arrested at an address in Dublin 15 today by gardaí attached to the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB).

“The arrest is part of a strategy undertaken by GNECB to target persons involved in the recruitment of money mules for money laundering,” a Garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí said the man is suspected of being involved in the recruitment of money mules in the Dublin 15 area and the laundering of cyber-enabled frauds such as invoice redirect fraud and smishing (fraudulent text messages).

Money mules are used by organised crime gangs to launder money, allowing criminals access to their bank accounts.

Gardaí confirmed that over 700 money mules across all counties in Ireland had been identified earlier this year.

The average age of these mules was just 19, gardaí said.

The suspect is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Blanchardstown garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.



