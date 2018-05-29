A MAN has been arrested in connection with the investigation into the death of Joseph Deacy last August.

Man (20s) arrested in connection with probe into death of Joseph Deacy

The talented GAA player (21) was found with serious head injuries in the driveway of the house where he was staying in Swinford, Co Mayo on August 12 2017.

Gardai arrested a man, aged in his 20s, in Co Mayo this morning as part of their investigation into Joe's death. He is currently detained at Claremorris Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Joe, who was from St Albans in the UK, was rushed to Mayo University Hospital after a passing cyclist raised the alarm. He was later removed to Beaumont Hospital and he was tragically pronounced dead on the evening of August 13.

Joe's father has previously urged anyone with any information about his death to come forward. Speaking on RTE's Crimecall earlier this year, Adrian Deacy said: "Someone knows something.

"How can they live with themselves knowing what they know and still carry on living like they do." Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 0025.

