Man (20s) arrested in connection with assault of woman at anti-mask protest in Dublin

A man in his 20s has been arrested in connection with an assault of a woman on Kildare Street last month.

The incident occurred during a demonstration on Kildare Street and Izzy Kamikaze, a prominent LBGTQ activist aged in her 50s, sustained a number of facial injuries and later attended Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí investigating an assault on a woman that occurred on September 12, 2020, in the Dublin 2 area have arrested and charged a man in connection with this incident.

“He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court Number 3 on Friday, October 23.”

Online Editors