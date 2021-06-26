Man (20s) arrested as cocaine worth €140,000 seized in Galway

A man in his 20s has been arrested after gardaí seized cocaine €140,000 worth of cocaine in Galway on Friday.
The Galway Divisional Drugs Unit seized the drugs following a search of a house in the Newcastle Road area of Galway yesterday.
During the search operation, gardaí discovered and seized cocaine with an approximate value of €140,000 and over €2,800 in cash.
The man in his 20s was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Galway garda station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1996.
Investigations are ongoing.