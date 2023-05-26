Man (20s) arrested and being questioned in connection with death of man aged in his 40s

Gardai said an investigation is under way after a man died in Enniscorthy (PA)

Gardaí are this morning questioning a man (20s) after a fatal assault on a man that occurred in County Wexford on the evening of Thursday, May 25.

The man was arrested after the victim, aged in his 40s was found dead at the scene at a residence at Westbury Woods.

The body remains at the scene this morning and the area is preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post-mortem examination is expected to take place later today.

A full investigation is currently being conducted at Enniscorthy Garda station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

A Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been appointed and will keep the family informed of this investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information that can assist with this investigation to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on 053 9233534, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.