Man (20s) arrested after shots fired at gardai in Cork

A man has been arrested after shots were fired at gardai in Co Cork last night.

When Gardaí arrived at the scene at Military Road, Co Cork, at approximately 11:40pm, the suspect (20s) fired a number of shots from a suspected firearm in the direction of uniformed officers.

The man then fled the scene in a vehicle and was pursued by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU).

The suspect's vehicle was brought to a halt on the toll plaza on the M8 Northbound by Gardaí using a stinger device shortly after midnight.

The man exited the vehicle and discharged a firearm at Garda members. Following the use of a less than lethal device by ASU, the male suspect, aged in his early 20s, was arrested.

The suspect is currently being detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

No injuries were reported.

The M8 Motorway is currently closed in both directions between Junctions 15 and 17 for a technical examination to be carried out. Diversions are in place.

A scene is also currently being preserved at Military Road, County Cork.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC).

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors