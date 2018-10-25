Man (20s) arrested after gardai seize loaded firearm

A Dublin criminal has been arrested with a loaded firearm during a garda operation in the East of the country.

Gardai intercepted a vehicle in Kildare last night and discovered a sawn-off shotgun and two rounds of ammunition.

A man in his late 20s, who is originally from west Dublin, was arrested during the search in the Kilcock area and is currently being quizzed in relation to the seizure.

Local gardai from the Kildare division were involved in the arrest and stopped the Golf vehicle at around 10pm last night.

A source told Independent.ie that the man arrested during the operation is a suspect in an armed robbery earlier this year during which shots were fired.

In that incident in June a number of rounds were discharged after a man entered the Paddocks pub in Clonee.

A man armed with a sawn-off shotgun entered the pub wearing a balaclava but fled the scene without any money.

“He is a volatile character who is a suspect for that attempted armed robbery and his house has been searched in recent times on suspicion of drug activity,” a source said.

A garda spokesman confirmed that a man in was arrested and a firearm recovered in Kilcock last night.

Investigations are ongoing to establish why the criminal was in the area with the firearm.

Online Editors