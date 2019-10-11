GARDAÍ are investigating a suspected assault following an attack on a man at a train station in Co Kildare earlier this month.

Man (20s) allegedly struck by two male attackers during train station assault

The man (20s) sustained wounds on his head after two males allegedly attacked him at Sallins Train Station in Naas, Co Kildare at 10.20pm on Friday, 4 October.

No arrests have been made.

A garda investigation is ongoing.

A garda statement reads: "Gardaí are investigating a suspected assault incident that occurred at approximately 10.20pm on Friday 4th October 2019 at Sallins Train Station in Naas, County Kildare.

"It’s alleged two males struck a male in his early 20s numerous times. The male received cuts to his head. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing."

