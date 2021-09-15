Man (20) killed after his motorcycle hit a lamp post in Dublin city

A 20-year-old man has died after his motorcycle left the road and hit a lamp post in Dublin city centre early this morning.

Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted to the serious collision at Inns Quay shortly before 4am today.

The scene was examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since been fully reopened to traffic.

The Coroner has been notified and the body of the deceased has been removed to Dublin City Morgue for a post-mortem examination.

A garda spokesperson said: “Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and to anyone with camera footage (including dashcam) from the crash site to contact them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridewell Garda Station 01 6668200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”