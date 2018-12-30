Man (20) in hospital after Dublin attack

Gardai have launched an investigation after a 20-year-old man was hospitalised with serious head injuries after an assault in Dublin on Friday night.

The man was discovered in the area of Ballyowen Lane and Ballyowen Shopping Centre in Lucan between 11pm and midnight on Friday night. Gardai suspect the culprits fled, leaving the victim behind.

He was brought to Beaumont Hospital for treatment and gardai last night said he was still receiving care for "serious head injuries".

A Garda spokesman appealed for witnesses yesterday.

"Gardai wish to appeal for witnesses or anyone with any information, particularly to anyone who was in the vicinity of Ballyowen Lane or Ballyowen Shopping Centre between 11pm and 12 midnight on December 28, to contact them at Lucan Garda Station, 01-6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station," he said.

Sunday Independent