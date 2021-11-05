Man (20) fatally injured in early morning road traffic incident in Kilkenny

A 20-year-old man has died following an early morning fatal road traffic incident in Kilkenny.

The collision occurred on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford. The man who was fatally injured was a passenger. His body was removed from the scene to St Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Garda forensic collision investigators conducted an examination of the scene and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward, in particular, any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R693 at Tobernapaiste, Freshford between 2.45am-3am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 7775000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.



