Man (19) killed and another injured in Mayo road collision

A 19-year-old man was killed in a road traffic collision near Ballinlough in Mayo last night.

A 21-year-old male was transferred to Mayo University Hospital by ambulance and his injuries are not believed to be serious.

Gardaí at Claremorris are appealing for witnesses following the fatal collision.

Shortly before 11pm, Gardaí received a report of a serious collision on the N60 Ballyhaunis to Ballinlough Road in the Cloonafarna area close to the Roscommon border.

It is believed to have been a single vehicle collision and involved a car which was travelling towards Ballinlough along the N60.

A Garda spokesperson said: “The scene was attended by Gardaí, Fire Service and Ambulance Service personnel. The road is currently closed with diversions through Cloonfad from the Ballyhaunis side and also from Ballinlough. It is expected to remain closed over the morning while a forensic collision investigation is conducted.”

The circumstances of the fatal collision are being investigated by Gardaí from Claremorris who are appealing to any persons who travelled along the N60 between 10:30pm and 11.15pm last night to check for video footage (including dashcam) and make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí in Claremorris on 0949372080 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

