‘Mama Paulina’, grandmother who died in direct provision, ‘a loving, joyful person’

A grandmother who was found dead in a direct provision centre in Co Cork has been remembered as a well-respected woman who was always fighting for the rights of others.

The woman, known by residents in Ashbourne House centre in Glounthaune as ‘Mama Paulina’, is believed to have been dead for a number of days before she was discovered.

She had been in the direct provision system for three years and previously lived in a controversial centre in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, and was one of the dozens of residents who took part in a hunger strike in July 2020 over living conditions.

Mama Paulina, who it is understood was from Zimbabwe, had been working with a cleaning company in Cork and her employers contacted the centre when she didn’t show up for work.

Gardaí confirmed they attended a premises in Glounthane at 8pm on Friday, March 4.

“The body of a woman (50s) was discovered and the coroner was notified and her body was removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital for post-mortem,” a garda spokesperson said.

“There were no reports of any foul play. A file will be prepared in accordance with the Coroners Act.”

Residents in Ashbourne House held a vigil for Mama Paulina at 6pm on Tuesday.

“She was a loving person, very joyful, and very hard-working. May she be in a much better place,” one resident said.

“She always wore a smile,” another said.

Flowers were laid on a table in the centre and songs and music were performed by her friends.

Minister for Children, Equality, Disability and Integration Roderic O’Gorman said he was aware of the death of a resident in a direct provision centre.

The Ashbourne House centre’s residents include single women and families.

“We haven’t gotten details in terms of the conclusion of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death,” Mr O’Gorman told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“We don’t comment on individual cases in terms of when someone in a direct provision centre passes away. Every time an individual passes away in direct provision a report is undertaken, and I’ll see that report when it is concluded.”

He said his department is working to completely phase out the use of direct provision to accommodate refugees.

The allegation that the woman was not discovered for several days has been led by the Abolish Direct Provision Campaign (ADPC).

The voluntary group said her family reported her missing on February 26 and last week a porter at the facility found her dead in her room.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Asylum seekers in the centre are devastated.

“She was a respected person who was always fighting for the rights of people and loved her grandchildren in Zimbabwe. They were shocked when they found out.

"The family says she had been granted asylum in Ireland only two weeks ago.”

The International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) said it “is aware that a death has taken place in an IPAS accommodation centre”.