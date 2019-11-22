'Mam was crying'- man's frustration as gardaí stopped him visiting elderly parents during Ireland match

Brian Gaynor had called to his parents' house in Dodder View Cottages in Ballsbridge during the Ireland versus Denmark soccer match.

But he was frustrated when gardaí manning a road barrier at the top of Beatty's Avenue refused him access.

It came amid reports of many Ireland supporters facing delays in entering the stadium ahead of the match.

Mr Gaynor, who lives in Athboy, Co Meath, was visiting his parents to fix their heating system on the cold night, and because this was the first time he had been denied access, he did not think to bring proof of his family living there.

Even after his father Eddie (86) left his house in the cold to give gardaí proof they lived there, Mr Gaynor said, they would still not let him in.

"My father had pneumonia last year and he was in intensive care for two months with kidney failure and they forced him to come out to the barrier with a household bill as proof they lived there," he said. "Thankfully they had something in the house or I would never have got in.

"I was there to try fix their heating system."

Mr Gaynor said the gardaí were too stringent in how they dealt with his situation.

After his 85-year-old mother Kathleen, who has Alzheimer's, walked out to the garda barrier, Mr Gaynor was eventually let in. After the incident, his mother was left "shaking and crying", he said.

"They thought I was trying to chance my arm to get to the match and I wasn't budging when they told me to get away from the barrier," he said. "So about 30 minutes later, my mother came up, and she has Alzheimer's.

"She was out in the cold but we just weren't getting in. He (a garda) delayed it long enough that I would have missed the match if I was going, then they eventually let me in."

Gardaí told the Irish Independent the restrictions at the Aviva Stadium were put in place for the interest of health and safety.

"During events at the Aviva Stadium, high volumes of people are travelling on foot in the area. From a public safety perspective it is not feasible to allow a flow of traffic into particular areas.

"Any inconvenience caused is regrettable but in the interest of health and safety.

"Of note, a full traffic management plan was issued on our website and social media platforms and a media briefing was held in relation to road closures... linked to this event weeks prior to the event. The organisers at the Aviva also liaise with local resident groups in advance."

The spokesperson did not comment on the treatment of Mr Gaynor and his parents, but said any concerns over his treatment should be "directed to the local superintendent's office or Gsoc". The FAI refused to comment.

