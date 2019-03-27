Male teen arrested in connection with Cork hit and run released without charge

A 17-year-old boy arrested in connection with a serious hit and run in Cork has been released from Garda custody this morning.

The teenager was detained yesterday under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at The Bridewell (Cork) Garda station. He was released without charge this morning and a file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Zac Higgins was left seriously injured in the incident which happened at 4pm on Monday in a Caslte Meadows housing estate in Cork.

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for information and ask that anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who have any information to contact them. Gardaí believe there were a number of people in the car at the time of the incident and would appeal to the passengers to come forward.

Zac's father Paul Higgins condemned the "heartless" occupants of the blue Mazda car who fled the scene following the incident.

Mr Higgins said his son was now making a steady recovery in Temple Street Hospital in Dublin, to which he had been transferred.

Mr Higgins posted a Facebook message to thank everyone who had sent messages of support to his family after the horrific accident off Cork's Skehard Road.

"I would like to thank everyone who sent well-wishes," he posted. "After the longest four hours in the Cork University Hospital, our little warrior hit the road to Dublin by ambulance.

"He will love that when he wakes up to hear it. He arrived at Temple Street Hospital straight for a CT scan which showed good results so far.

"To see your child that way is the worst feeling I ever had in my life."

Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 4522000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardaí at Anglesea Street in Cork have recovered the blue saloon car believed to have been involved in his incident. The car was recovered approximately 1 km from the scene of the collision.

Online Editors