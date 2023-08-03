Male pedestrian (50s) has died following road traffic incident in Co Cork

A male pedestrian (50s) has died following a fatal road traffic incident in Co Cork.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident, involving an articulated lorry and a pedestrian, that occurred on the N25 in Ballyedekin, Midleton, Co. Cork. The incident occurred at approximately 4.10am this morning.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed from the scene to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

The N25 between Ballyedekin and Castlemartyr village – east of Midleton- is currently closed to allow for Gardaí to conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Midleton are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

“Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N25 in the area of Loughaderra this morning, 3rd August 2023, between 3.45am and 4.15am is asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a garda statement said.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

