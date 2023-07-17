Male pedestrian (41) dies in road accident in Tipperary

The man was fatally injured in the crash that occurred in Burgess West in Ballylooby at around 11.25pm.

A male pedestrian (41) has died following a road traffic collision in Tipperary late last night.

He was fatally injured in the crash that occurred in Burgess West in Ballylooby at around 11.25pm.

His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem will take place.

The male driver (26) of the car was uninjured.

Local diversions are in place this morning as the road remains closed.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct a technical investigation at the scene.

Gardaí in Cahir are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station on 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.