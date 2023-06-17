Male pedestrian (40s) dies in road traffic collision in Co Mayo

A man (40s) has died following following a fatal road traffic collision this morning in Co Mayo.

Gardaí said that the collision occurred at approximately 7.40am and was between an articulated lorry and a male pedestrian. The incident occurred at Knockroe, Bunniconlon, and gardaí from Ballina are currently at the scene.

The pedestrian was seriously injured and removed from the scene to Mayo University Hospital. He has since passed away.

The coroner has been informed and a post mortem will be conducted in due course.

The road is currently closed and diversion are in place.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to persons travelling on the L6612, Bunniconlon to Enniscrone Road between the hours of 7.30am. and 8am. this morning, and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballina Garda Station 096 20560, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct an examination of the scene later today.