A 21-year-old male pedestrian died after he was hit by a truck near Dundalk, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning.

It brings to eight the number of people killed on the roads since Thursday.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision that took place at approximately 12.30am on Tuesday on the N1 at Carrickarnan, Drumad, Dundalk, Co Louth.

“The male pedestrian was fatally injured after he was struck by an articulated truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry (male 30s) did not require medical treatment. The body of the deceased has since been removed from the scene and the Coroner has been notified,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

The 21-year-old man’s death comes as the June bank holiday weekend was a particularly tragic one on Irish roads. The latest fatality brings to eight the number of people who lost their lives since last Thursday.

In the early hours of Monday morning a man in his early 20s was killed in a single-vehicle collision on the R512 at Carrigmartin, ­Ballyneety, Co Limerick.

The victim, named locally as Luke Buckley, from Grange, Co Limerick, died after his car struck a wall at The Cat’s Cradle bar, located beyond a sharp bend outside the village of Ballyneety, 9km outside Limerick city.

He was the sole occupant of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination was due to take place.

On Sunday evening two men in their 70s were killed in a three-car collision in Co Sligo.

The crash occurred on the N15 in Rathcormack, Co Sligo, at about 5.20pm and a garda spokesperson said two men, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured.

They were named locally as Michael and Bashir Hemani. Michael Hemani was said to be from the townland of Barroe between Tubbercurry and Collooney in Sligo, while Bashir had a UK address.

On Friday and Saturday three motorcyclists died in the space of just 24 hours.

Two men from the UK died in a crash on the M50 in Dublin on Friday afternoon. They were Brian McFarlane, who was in his 60s and from near Oxford, and Paul Ingram who was in his late 50s and from Northampton.

The men were both riding northbound on the motorway near junction 9 when it is understood one of the motorbikes connected with the other and the two men crashed on to the road.

The driver of a truck which was behind them was unable to avoid them and was in collision with them.

On Saturday afternoon, a man in his 40s died and two other motorcyclists suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car at Clifden in Co Kilkenny.

He was named locally as Ollie Heslin, a married father of three from Castleroe, Maganey in Co Kildare.

Meanwhile, on Thursday morning a man in his 60s died in a single-vehicle collision in Dunmanway, Cork, when his van crashed at 9.45am. He was named locally as Jim O’Brien, a married father of one from Dunmanway.

Road Safety Authority chairperson Liz O’Donnell described this weekend’s toll as appalling and distressing, appealing for drivers to slow down.She said the RSA had noticed in the last year a “cavalier” attitude to speed limits, especially in 50kmh and 80kmh zones.

Ms O’Donnell said it was particularly important that the limits be obeyed in these areas, as She said in 50kmh areas, motorists were putting vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, motorcyclists and children at risk, while 80kmh covered rural roads where many fatal crashes occurred.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman expressed her condolences to the families of the victims.

Ms Hilman said: “In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other Emergency Servicesacross the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents.

“Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend.”