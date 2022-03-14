Male motorcyclist (30s) killed in collision with vehicle on M18 in Clare

A motorcyclist has died in a road traffic collision in Co Clare in which his vehicle collided with a car.

Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the fatal crash that occurred this afternoon on the Clare side of the M18 motorway.

“At approximately 4.05pm a motorcyclist and car collided on the M18 in Shannon,” a Garda statement said.

“The male motorcyclist (late 30s) was fatally injured in the collision. His body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

“The driver and four passengers of the car were uninjured and did not require medical attention.”

The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene.

Local diversions are in place and the road will remain closed tonight and it is expected to open in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at this time and may have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shannon Garda Station on (061) 365900, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.