Male driver dies as car crashes through fence and ends up in field

A MIDDLE aged man has died after his car crashed through a fence and ended up in a field on the outskirts of Cork city.

The accident occurred overnight and was detected when another motorist noticed the smashed fencing just off the R639 road some 2km from Glanmire.

It happened not far from Junction 18 on the main M8 Dublin-Cork road.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the damaged vehicle was discovered in the nearby field.

The vehicle is believed to have been travelling towards Cork city, just off the old Dublin-Cork road, when the driver apparently lost control and struck the fence.

The middle aged man was the sole occupant of the car.

His vehicle, after leaving the road, then ploughed through a patch of scrub ground before ending up in the field.

Two ambulances, five fire brigade units from Midleton and Cork as well as Gardaí attended the scene.

They were supported by a critical care doctor.

Tragically, desperate attempts to revive the man failed and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí are working to confirm the man's identity but he is believed to be from the Cork area and aged in his late 40s.

The entire scene has been sealed off by Gardaí to permit a detailed examination by technical experts.

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area given that diversions will be in place with the northern exit ramp from Junction 18 closed

to facilitate the work of accident scene examiners.

At this stage, Gardaí do not believe any other vehicle was involved but will be keeping an open mind on the tragedy.

A detailed appeal for information is expected to be issued later today.

That appeal is expected to include a plea for anyone with dash cam footage from the area at the time to come forward.

CCTV footage from nearby towns including Glanmire and Watergrasshill will also be examined to determine the precise movements of the

vehicle involved.

