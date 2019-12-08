A man has died after being struck by a car in Co Kildare.

Male (30s) dies after being struck by car in Co Kildare

The pedestrian (30s) was fatally injured near the M9 southbound in the townland of Greenhills, Kilcullen, Co. Kildare late last night.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Naas General Hospital.

The male driver of the car (20s) was uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators are expected to attend the scene this morning.

The M9 southbound between Junction 1 and Junction 2 is currently closed.

A garda spokesperson said: "Gardaí are appealing to any motorists who may have travelled on the M9 southbound between junction 1 and junction 2 prior to the collision or who may have witnessed the collision or who may have camera footage of the collision to contact them as Naas Garda Station on 045 - 884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Gardai are also investigating a separate collision between a lorry and a car that occurred in the Cloverhill area of Belturbet, Co. Cavan on Saturday at approximately 2:20pm.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital.

