The Dusun Resort, where Nóra Quoirin was staying when she disappeared last August, has confirmed its legal team is looking into a civil case filed on behalf of the teenager's parents.

Malaysian resort confirms it is being sued by parents of tragic schoolgirl

Meabh Josephine and Sebastien Marie Philippe Quoirin have filed the civil case against Helen Marion Todd, the operator of the Malaysian resort.

Nóra, along with her parents and two siblings, had been staying at The Dusun before her disappearance and subsequent death.

The Quoirins in their claim said Todd failed to keep the premises safe and secure, did not install and maintain a CCTV system in the premises and also did not maintain the ledge of a window in the room where the family stayed.

Filed on their behalf by lawyer Sankara Nair, it amounts to special damages of 152,707.90 ringgit (€33,355), general damages assessed by the court, damages for bereavement of 30,000 ringgit (€6,552), and others.

The director of The Dusun, Haanim Bamadhaj, confirmed it had received confirmation of the civil suit and would issue an official statement in the coming days.

"Yes we are aware and we had received it earlier. However, I am so sorry I can't divulge details on when we received it," she told a local newspaper.

She said the resort's legal team is looking into the matter.

"We will issue an official statement on the matter once we get the clearance from the legal team," she said.

She added that despite the heated debate surrounding the case, the management of the resort was grateful to have support from its guests.

"We appreciate every message and kind words. However, we hope that everyone will be patient," she said.

The case is due to take place at Seremban Sessions Court on January 21, in front of Judge Rahimah Binti Rahim.

Nóra disappeared from the resort on August 4 last year after checking into the property with her two siblings a day earlier, but she was not found in the room the following morning, and a window that could only be opened from the inside was found open.

The remains of the 15-year-old were found 10 days after she went missing.

A post-mortem conducted by Malaysian officials on the teenager found that she had died of internal bleeding, which was probably caused by hunger and stress.

But in December, Mr and Mrs Quoirin said that they still believed there was a "criminal element" to their daughter's death.

