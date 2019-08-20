Malaysian police end search for forensic clues into Nóra Quoirin's death

The search for forensic clues in the disappearance and death of Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin in the Malaysian rainforest has been stood down.

Malaysian state police chief deputy commander Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop yesterday told local media that local law enforcement and officials from Ireland and France had left the area where the 15-year-old's body was found last week.

"As such, we have moved out," he told the Malaysian 'Star' newspaper yesterday.

"French and Irish investigators who had been working with Malaysian police have also left the area."

He said investigators would return only to the area if "the need arose", according to the newspaper.

It comes after the police chief confirmed on Sunday that Malaysian officials would be conducting a review of the massive search and rescue operation "after all investigations into the case were completed".

More than 350 people took part in the search for Nóra, including local volunteers.

However, the fact her body was found less than 2km from the Dusun resort where she went missing on August 4 has raised questions.

'Our hearts are broken': Nora Quoirin, whose body was found last week, with her mother Meabh. Photo: Family Handout/PA Wire

Her naked body was found lying down near a stream close to the Tata Berenbun waterfall. It was a place Nóra had expressed a desire to visit before she vanished on the first morning of a holiday with her mother Meabh, from Belfast, her French father Sebastien and her two siblings.

The area had previously been searched during the 10-day operation before her body was discovered on August 13.

A subsequent post-mortem examination conducted by two local pathologists revealed Nóra died from an internal haemorrhage brought on by stress and lack of food.

The autopsy did not reveal any signs of sexual assault or other trauma.

However, according to a report in a British tabloid newspaper last week, Malaysian police admitted that some inexperienced searchers who took part in the rescue operation may have overlooked vital clues into her disappearance.

Meanwhile, it is understood Nóra's body has been returned home to south London where her family lives.

Her body was collected from the mortuary at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Malaysia on Saturday and was then transported under police escort to Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

Irish Independent