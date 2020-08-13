Malaysian coroner inspects resort ahead of inquest into Nora Quoirin’s death

A Malaysian coroner has inspected a resort ahead of an inquest into the death of Irish teenager Nora Quoirin (15).

Nora Quoirin was reported missing on August 4 2019 after her family arrived at the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70km south of Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur.

The teenager was found dead after 10 days missing in the Malaysian jungle while on a family holiday and her parents have demanded answers.

Local media reports state that the coroner has inspected the Dusun Resort and a nearby rainforest today ahead of the inquest, due to begin later this month.

AFP reports that on Thursday, the coroner, prosecutors and the family's lawyer, under police escort, inspected the resort and the area where her body was found in the town of Seremban, Negeri Sembilan state for three hours.

"The coroner took the opportunity to visit the place where the victim stayed and where the body of Nora was found," Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman told reporters.

Zakaria said the visit was to give the coroner "preliminary insight" on the location of the tragedy.

The Quoirin family's new lawyer, S Sakthyvell, described the site visit as "quite thorough".

"She (the coroner) visited the Dusun resort, the waterfall, she walked in a stream and went to the location where the body was found," Sakthyvell told AFP.

He added that the teen's parents would not be present during the inquest proceedings due to coronavirus-related restrictions, but would be interviewed by the coroner over a conferencing platform.

The proceedings will also be streamed live online, he said.

Sixty-four witnesses are expected to be called, the family's previous lawyer Sankara Nair said earlier.

Online Editors