This weekend is set to bring rain, sun and unusually high temperatures, according to Met Éireann

This weekend is set to bring rain, sun and unusually high temperatures, according to Met Éireann

Making weekend plans? Weather is set to be a mixed bag

While temperatures are to drop as low as -1C tonight, temperatures will reach highs of 13 degrees on Saturday and Sunday.

Friday will start off dry with bright, sunny spells. However, cloud will gradually thicken throughout the day with outbreaks of rain developing in Atlantic coastal counties by late afternoon.

The rain will extend eastwards to affect most parts of the country during the evening and early night. Saturday will start wet in the eastern half of the country, but the rain will clear the east coast during the morning.

Temperatures will become milder but it will also be quite windy. On Sunday, temperatures will remain high "for the time of year", between 10C and 13C.

Meanwhile, almost 400 people have been evacuated from their homes in the Paris region as a precaution as rivers across France kept swelling.

Online Editors