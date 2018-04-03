High winds and waves battered parts of the country yesterday - and the dreadful Easter weather is set to continue through the rest of the week.

Making mid-term plans? Easter washout set to go on for rest of week with rain and hail expected

Dublin was particularly badly affected, with waves crashing onto the coastline and soaking those pedestrians brave enough to face the elements for a weekend walk.

The advice is to bring a brolly for the coming days. Forecasters expect rain and even hail will be a feature for the week as the appalling April weather continues. Thunder is also a possibility for today.

A wet and windy day again today with showers or longer spells of rain. Moderate easterly winds in the north but fresh to strong southerly winds in the south. Temperatures 5 to 7 degrees in the north, between 10 and 12 in the south. pic.twitter.com/jLbtRBUZ79 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) April 3, 2018 Meteorologist with Met Éireann Liz Gavin said that heavy rain will make its way up from the south by this afternoon, with significant showers expected right across the country. "Generally, the weather will continue to be unsettled for much of the rest of the week," Ms Gavin said.

She said that today will see a band of showers pushing up from the south of the country with a risk of hail and thunder. "It's going to move up northwards across the country.

"Anywhere is at risk of getting a local thundery burst," she added. Frost is also expected tomorrow night going into Thursday morning, as temperatures drop as low as -4C.

The forecaster added that daytime temperatures will pick up slightly over the course of next weekend.

Commuters are being warned to drive with care due to the wet start in many areas of the country this morning.

Fog is an issue in many places in Dublin including along the M50 this morning.

