Making a splash: First pop-up swimming pool opens in Dublin

Olympian Ellen Walshe at the launch of Swim Ireland’s new pop-up pool. Photo: ©INPHO/Ben Brady

Ireland’s first mobile pop-up pool was launched in Dublin today.

Swim Ireland created the portable pool to help improve inaccessibility and overcrowding at local swimming pools.

Every 12 weeks the pool will move to a new location across Ireland. Its current home is in Donabate Portane Community Centre in north Co Dublin.

At the launch of the pop-up pool, junior sport minister Jack Chambers said: “Delivering new permanent swimming pools can be costly and take considerable time though and this new ‘pop-up’ facility provides an excellent solution by delivering swimming opportunities at a number of locations at a relatively low cost.”

According to Swim Ireland, over 500,000 children missed out on swimming lessons during the pandemic. With an average of 120 drownings a year in Ireland, it hopes to educate people on the importance of learning how to swim.

“At Swim Ireland our vision is for An Island of Swimmers and we hope that by bringing the pop-up pool to the people, that we can teach thousands to swim and give them the experience and opportunity to see swimming as a skill and something they can participate in across all life stages,” said CEO of Swim Ireland Sarah Keane.

Additional pools are set to arrive in Wicklow and Sligo in the near future, with Swim Ireland offering school swim rental, swimming lessons, community group rental and private hire.

The pool will remain in Donabate until mid-July.

It is 12x3.4 metres long, is heated to a balmy 30 degrees and is housed inside a marquee-like steel structure.

Changing rooms are available onsite, as well as a hoist into the pool for those who require one.

The pool is fully inclusive, catering for those with physical, sensory and learning impairments.

Speaking on behalf of Sport Ireland, CEO Dr Una May said “This is a fantastic initiative by Swim Ireland that brings with it an opportunity for everyone to get involved in swimming, regardless of their ability or experience in the pool.”

You can book one-hour swimming lessons in the pop-up pool on Swim Ireland’s website, costing €10 per session and running from Monday to Friday.

School swimming lessons are €50 per hour and can facilitate 16 children for one hour or 32 children in two 30-minute sessions.