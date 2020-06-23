Make way for summer: Government taskforce says non-essential air travel ban should be lifted on July 1

A Government taskforce has called for the restrictions on non-essential air travel to be lifted by July 1.

The specially convened Aviation Recovery Taskforce also insisted the two week quarantine period of passengers arriving Ireland should also be ditched next month.

The move would clear the way for foreign summer holidays and also be a major boost for the Irish tourism industry.

The interim report warns that Ireland is significantly behind other EU countries in lifting restrictions on air passenger travel - despite having “equivalent or even better success” in containing Covid-19.

“If Ireland is to rebuild connectivity, effective ways to stimulate airline capacity, domestic and international routes will need to be explored,” it says

It say the 14 day quarantine for passengers arriving in Ireland for non-essential journeys makes “discretionary travel challenging” and “inhibits business related travel, which is critical for the Irish economy”.

The group is compromised of representatives from airlines, the tourism industry, workers’ unions and government official.

They said the Government must “urgently adopt” a code of practice for the aviation industry that has been developed by the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

They also called for confirmation that the wage subsidy scheme would be extend for the industry along with any other financial supports.

Transport Minister Shane Ross, who will bring the report to Cabinet on Thursday, said the taskforce has “very succinctly” captured the huge importance of the aviation industry to the Irish economy.

“It very clearly sets out the case for taking steps to be taken to begin opening up to international travel sooner rather than later. There are of course important public health issues to be considered, which the report acknowledges, and I will give the matters my priority attention and ensure that they are considered as a matter of urgency by the Government,” he said.

Dublin Airport Authority (DAA) Chief Executive Dalton Philips welcomed the report and noted it called for clarity on what needs to happen to allow non-essential air travel next month.

“Tourism, trade and foreign direct investment are key elements of the Irish economy and over the medium-term, aviation will play a major role in helping the Irish economy to begin to recover from the financial impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” Mr Philips said.

Chief Executive of Aer Lingus, Sean Doyle, said the pandemic crisis is having a “catastrophic effect” on the aviation industry.

“Ireland’s failure to take steps that other European Member States have already taken has exacerbated the crisis in Irish aviation. This is having a negative impact upon jobs within the industry and upon the industry’s ability to recover,” Mr Doyle said.

“As an island economy with a huge reliance on connectivity and mobility, Ireland needs the urgent recommencement of operations in aviation. Air transport will be an early enabler of economic recovery, allowing people, goods and investment to flow back into the economy. This will be critical to the recovery of the Irish economy,” he added.

