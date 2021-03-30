Make the most of the ‘peak’ of sunny weather – there are wintry showers ahead

The nice weather will be at its warmest today as it's set to get cooler throughout the week, with a risk of frost after Easter Monday.

Met Éireann forecaster Siobhán Ryan noted that the good weather will be more displaced later in the week.

“Temperatures will be displaced [on Thursday], so the higher temperatures kind of shift in a couple of Atlantic coast counties, where we begin to see a type of cooling trend taking effect," the forecaster told Independent.ie.

“Over the weekend then… we see temperatures cooling down quite significantly everywhere, to below average in fact. Even on Friday there's going to be a sting in the air. All down along the eastern cooler counties, that cooler trend becomes fully established by the time it's Saturday.”

Saturday should be largely dry though with lots of sunshine, though it will be chilly by night.

Met Éireann forecasts rain followed by widespread showers will push down from the north for Sunday and Monday, turning wintry at times. It will then become breezy and turn cooler as a strengthening northerly airflow sets in with widespread frosts at night.

Forecaster Alan O’Reilly of Carlow Weather agreed that today is “the peak” in terms of high temperature.

“So today is probably going to be the warmest day of the year so far, and probably the warmest day of the year for the next week at least, if not two weeks even,” he said.

“There'll be some rain, but mainly in the north and northwest; the east and southeast should stay dry. And then it should stay dry and pretty good weather for all areas really for Thursday.

“And Good Friday is looking like a great Friday, with some light sunshine and pleasant enough.”

Mr O’Reilly went into detail about what is expected from Sunday onwards.

“But then on Sunday it does look like showers, and it’s going to turn cold from Sunday. And now, it does look like it’s a little bit far out yet, but it does look like it’s going to turn into some very unusually cold air coming down from Sunday night.

“For Easter Monday, and the early days of next week, with a risk of frost - which the gardeners won’t like, or the fruit farmers,” Mr O’Reilly said.

“And we could see some hard frost, we could see -4 or -5 degrees.

“There’s also a risk then of some wintry showers, so we could see some sleet showers across from some snow on high ground. And some of the weather models do even show a risk of possibly some snow at low levels, but it’s a little bit far out yet to be sure of that.

Ms Ryan also added that: “It gets cooler [on Monday and Tuesday], and then it gets cold – bitterly cold.”

