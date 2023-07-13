Majority of TV licence revenue going to RTÉ ‘isn’t fair’, says Taoiseach, but he won’t rule out bailout of troubled broadcaster

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said it “isn’t fair” that the majority of TV licence revenue goes to RTÉ.

Speaking in Wexford today, the Fine Gael leader said that reform of the system is long overdue, adding that he was determined to see it through during this Government’s office.

“It’s a very-old fashioned way of collecting revenue, linked to a device that many people don’t own any more, and of course, a fund that goes almost entirely to RTÉ, which isn’t fair, as there’s more to public service media than RTÉ.”

The national broadcaster received over €3.7 billion in TV licence fee income from the State in the last 20 years.

There were fears that the ongoing controversy over the undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy could impact people’s willingness to pay the TV licence fee of €160, which could impact RTÉ financially.

Mr Varadkar, who attended the Bannow and Rathangan Agricultural Show, said that there has been no official request for additional damage support or a bailout by RTÉ as a result of the current scandal.

“If that were to arise, we would have to cross that bridge when we come to it,” he said. The Government has had to bail out agencies, state companies and other entities before and it has never come without conditions, but I’m not going to prescribe what they are now.

“What I do want to say to taxpayers and to assure them, that if we are put in a position where we have to provide additional finance to RTÉ as a consequence of the recent controversy, we’ll make sure their money is well spent and the appropriate conditions and controls apply.”

Earlier this week, Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said it is “very likely” that RTÉ are going to approach the government for a bailout in the wake of the current payments crisis.

RTÉ’s new director general Kevin Bakhurst said the scandal around the pay of Mr Tubridy is “one of the most shameful and damaging episodes” in the national broadcaster’s history.

Mr Bakhurst told members of the Public Accounts Committee that it was “completely unacceptable” that the public and politicians were misled by previous management over Tubridy’s pay.