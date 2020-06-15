Majority of people say independent journalism key to functioning society as INM ranked as highly trusted - new report

The majority of Irish people believe independent journalism is important to proper functioning of society according to a new report, and three quarters of those surveyed said they trust brands like the Irish Independent.

According to Reuters Digital News Report Ireland 2020, Irish people still value independent journalism as the most trustworthy source of news.

In terms of digital media, Independent.ie is the second most popular main news source for people (19pc), a slight increase from 2019, despite a premium subscription service being introduced earlier this year.

RTÉ News Online is the main news source for 20pc of people, TheJournal.ie was the third most popular (18pc).

Participants were asked about the role of independent journalism in society and more than 66pc of people believe that it is either very or extremely important for the proper functioning of society.

Overall trust in the news media remains quite high in Ireland. Internationally, Irish news consumers are among the more trusting of news media. In 2020, 48 per cent of people agreed they could trust most news most of the time while

Three quarters of people, however, said that they trust the major journalism brands in Ireland, with 73pc trusting news from the Irish Independent, compared to just 10pc who don’t.

This compares with just over half of people, 51pc, who say they do not trust news via social media most of the time. This, according to the report, highlights challenges for news publishers distributing on social platforms “as the medium can detract from the quality of the journalism”.

Only 18pc of people who responded to the comprehensive survey professed a trust in news found on social media. When it comes to the sources of misinformation people are exposed to online, Irish people are most concerned about Facebook. More generally, 62pc of Irish people said they were concerned about what was real and fake on the internet.

For the last five years, Irish consumers’ interest in news has remained at consistently high levels. Just under 70pc declare themselves either extremely or very interested in news.

Online Editors