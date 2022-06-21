More than seven in ten patients hospitalised due to Covid-19 complications last week were aged 65 and older, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said.

Dr Holohan’s weekly report, compiled last Friday, said of those in hospital directly due to Covid at that point 46pc had received a booster vaccination, 19pc had completed primary vaccination and 35pc were partially vaccinated.

“As of June 14, 72pc of cases hospitalised for Covid were aged 65 and older,” he said.

His report to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly came as the summer wave driven by new variants and public behaviour saw the number of patients with Covid-19 climb to 508, 55pc of whom were there due to Covid.

There were 627 patients in hospital with Covid-19 this morning.

The age breakdown for 300 patients who were in hospital last Friday as a result of complications due to Covid-19 included 114 who were over 80,101 aged 65-79, 34 aged 50-64 , 37 aged 15-49 and 14 who were aged 14 or younger.

The number of patients in intensive care due to Covid fell from 14 on June 7 to 10 on June 14.

Dr Holohan said hospitals which continue to be “under considerable pressure” and it had increased significantly in recent weeks. He also noted the numbers picking up the infection after admission.

He repeated that if the recent trend continues hospitals will find it more difficult to admit patients for scheduled and unscheduled care.

A total of 8,751 confirmed PCR cases were reported in the week to June 15, a 72pc increase over the previous seven days.

He said the National Immunisation Advisory Committee is expected to recommend an autumn booster shot.

He said it is particularly important those eligible for a booster shot take it up to avoid severe disease.