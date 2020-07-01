Majority of Irish people believe holidays abroad should not be allowed

The findings come as the Consumers Association of Ireland warned that people who follow the advice of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to cancel foreign holidays will lose money. Picture: Stock

THE vast majority of adults believe that holidays to countries with high rates of Covid-19 should not be allowed, a survey found.

The findings come as the Consumers Association of Ireland warned that people who follow the advice of chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to cancel foreign holidays will lose money.

Dermott Jewell of the Consumers Association said the Government needs to offer guidance to airlines and provide a fund so that holidaymakers who choose not to travel can get their money back.

He said that the Dr Holohan’s plea to consumers not to travel “has been heard and has put individuals who have paid in advance out of pocket”.

Mr Jewell, speaking on RTÉ’s ‘Today with Sarah McInerney’ programme, said there is a dilemma that people who cancel based on the medical advice will lose their money.

His comments came as a survey found most people say they will not travel this year to countries that have established “air-bridges” with Ireland.

Air-bridges mean there is a travel agreement between countries that have low or similar transmission rates of Covid-19.

Market research carried out by iReach found that nine out of 10 adults believe that holidays to countries with high rates of Covid-19 should not be permitted.

The US has seen a huge number of virus cases and deaths.

Those aged 55-plus feel even stronger on this with 96pc of this age group believing holidays to these countries should not be permitted.

The research was carried out between June 25 and 30.

On Monday, chief medical officer Tony Holohan advised people with foreign holidays booked to cancel them to avoid more cases of the coronavirus.

However, the research shows many are wary of going abroad.

Some 60pc of all adults would still not travel abroad in 2020 to countries that have established air-bridges.

Those aged between 18 and 24 are most likely to travel abroad to a country with an air-bridge, with 59pc of adults within this age group stating they would do so in 2020.

A panel of 40,000 people in this country are on a panel and used by iReach to find out the public’s view.

With the re-opening of hotels in this country this week some half of all adults expect to take breaks and holidays in such venues in the coming weeks and months.

This number is slightly higher among the younger generation.

Over half of adults who wish to take these ‘staycation’ holidays hope to do so before the end of August of this year.

Those aged between 25 and 43 are most determined to take a staycation before the end of August, with 77pc of this age group stating so.

