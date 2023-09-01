Majority comfortable with ‘care robots’ looking after the elderly, new study finds

A robot performs for residents at a care home in Germany. Photo: Matthias Bein/picture alliance via Getty Images.

More than 70pc of people in Ireland would be comfortable with “care robots” looking after the elderly, a new study has found.

A team of researchers from Ireland, Japan and Finland measured the level of concern over ethical issues surrounding the use of robots among elderly people, family carers and care staff.

The team included Dr Naonori Kodate from UCD’s School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice.

Researchers gathered 1,130 responses between November 2018 and February 2019, including 208 from Ireland, 260 from Finland and 664 from Japan.

However, just 38pc of respondents to the study in Ireland said they would like to receive care using a care robot in their own home. This is well below the international average of 58pc.

Just 5pc of people said they would never want to use a care robot at home to assist in looking after a family member.

The study was published in Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics and found that 77pc of people in Japan approved of using care robots, followed by 70pc of people in Ireland.

Just 53pc of people in Finland said they were willing to let robots care for older people.

Potential issues with the use of robots in care settings include privacy concerns and how personal information of those receiving care might be used, including the user’s location.

Another dilemma stems from whether nurses and doctors should be able to access information on the physical health of someone in care, such as vital signs like pulse and blood pressure.

Led by Professor Sayuri Suwa of Chiba University in Japan, the study found a correlation between ethical concerns around care robots

“From our results, we can infer that social implementation of care robots can be promoted if developers and researchers encourage potential users to participate in the development process, proposed in the form of a co-design and co-production concept,” Prof Suwa said.

“We hope that the process of developing care robots will be improved to contribute to human well-being in a global aging society.”

The development of care robots is accelerating as the proportion of people in the population aged over 65 continues to grow.

Declining birth rates and aging populations could result in a shortage of carers in the coming years with robots offering a potential solution to the deficit.

It is projected that the number of people aged 65 and older will reach 1.5 billion worldwide by 2050.

Prof Suwa said the use of care robots with monitoring cameras has become commonplace in Japan’s ageing society to make up for a shortage of carers.

“However, there are no discussions among users - older people, family caregivers, and care staff - and developers regarding the willingness to use care robots, the protection of privacy, and the appropriate use of personal information associated with the use of care robots.

“The desire to improve this situation and to promote appropriate utilisation of care robots beyond Japan was the impetus for this research,” she said.