Major victory for alcohol bill as 'ground-breaking' legislation passed in Dáil

LEGISLATION to combat problem drinking was last night passed by the Dáil.

The bill introduces minimum unit pricing, separating alcohol from other products in shops as well as advertising restrictions and a broadcasting watershed.

Health Minister Simon Harris hailed the "ground-breaking measure".

"For the first time in our history we are legislating for alcohol as it affects our health," he said. "The evidence is clear that the amount we drink and the way we drink causes illness and sometimes causes death. This bill contains a range of measures to address the harms caused by alcohol consumption."

Fewer than 10 TDs supported the call from the rural Independents group to object to the passage.

Alcohol Action said: "For nearly 10 years, a great many champions of public health advocated for this legislation to be advanced. (This) is their victory too."

