Major traffic delays have been reported along the M50 southbound and the Port Tunnel due to the farmers protest.

Major traffic delays on M50 and Port Tunnel as farmers move protest out of Dublin city

A convoy of farmer's tractors currently making their way out of Dublin is causing backlogs from the Port Tunnel M1 merge onto the M50 merge, and in the Port Tunnel.

The farmers protest moved from Stephen’s Green and Merrion Square at noon today and travelled towards the Port Tunnel to the M50 southbound.

Traffic delays have been reported along North Wall Quay, Alfie Byrne Road and East Wall Road.

Gardai have advised motorists to use alternative routes.

AA Roadwatch said: "A demonstration is causing very heavy traffic southbound on the M50 from the M1/M50 interchange down to J4 Ballymun where all lanes are blocked. Northbound traffic is also slowing on approach from J5 Finglas to J4.

"This has had knock on effects on the Swords Rd which has extremely long outbound delays from Dorset St out to the Port Tunnel. There are long delays through to Port Tunnel southbound due to the demonstration."

A collision at the M50 flyover at J4 Ballymun is also affecting traffic coming from Dublin Airport towards Ballymun.

The left lane is blocked and gardaí are at the scene.

Online Editors