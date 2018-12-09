A major search is underway for a 45-year-old man who was last seen at his wedding reception last night.

Major search underway for man last seen at his wedding reception in Co Kildare

Stephen Warren was last seen at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare at around 12.30am.

Local sources said Mr Warren was attending a reception celebrating his wedding.

It's understood family members are concerned for his welfare and are appealing for anyone with information to contact gardaí.

He is described as being 5ft 10'', with short black hair and brown eyes.

Mr Warren left the reception in a 06D18463 silver Honda Accord.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors