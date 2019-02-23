Major search underway for Icelandic man missing in Dublin

A major search is underway for an Icelandic man missing in Dublin for the last two weeks.

Family members of 41-year-old Jon Jonsson, who travelled from Iceland, have joined locals in a search.

Mr Jonsson, who arrived in Ireland on Friday, February 8 to take part in a poker tournament with his fiancée, was last seen in Whitehall, exiting McGettigan’s bar at 11.07am, having left the Bonnington hotel.

The man is described as being six foot tall and of a medium build, with shorts brown hair and was wearing a black padded jacket when he was last seen.

CCTV footage of Mr Jonsson shows him leaving McGettigans’s pub and travelling northbound on the Swords Road towards Dublin Airport, where he was last seen near Highfield Hospital.

Two of Mr Jonsson’s brothers, Daniel and David, appeared on The Late Late Show last night and appealed for any information on the whereabouts of their brother.

According to Mr Jonsson’s brothers, his disappearance is very out of character for their brother who they described as the rock of the family. Mr Jonsson, they said, left his wallet and phone behind before he went missing.

The man’s family have been in Dublin searching for two weeks and are grateful for the help they have received from both the people of Dublin and Icelandic Search and Rescue specialists.

Online Editors