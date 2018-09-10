A major search has resumed this morning for a missing man on Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh.

Major search resumes for missing man 'who fell off jet ski' in Lough Erne

It is believed the two men were on a jet ski before they fell into the water in the Muckross Bay area yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised at approximately 5.30pm when one of the two men managed to swim towards the shore and was picked up by a passing boat.

Units from both Enniskillen and Carrybridge RNLI were immediately tasked to the scene.

"One person was rescued by a passing vessel and, as soon as that happened, there was a multi-agency search," Carrybridge RNLI press officer Chris Cathcart told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland.

"We haven't reports as to who the family members or the persons on board are.

"At this stage our main priority is to search for the remaining casualty.

"The search is commencing again this morning."

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland are currently conducting searches.

A helicopter from the Irish Coastguard at Sligo has also been deployed.

