Major search operation under way for boy reported missing while swimming in Cork harbour

A major air-sea rescue operation is underway in Cork amid reports a youngster who was swimming in Cork harbour is missing.

The child is understood to have been swimming with other youngsters in a section of Cork harbour by Passage West around lunchtime.

Around 2pm it was reported that the youngster was in difficulty in the water.

It is understood the child involved is a boy aged around 12 years.

Emergency services raced to the scene but frantic efforts to locate the child involved failed.

No youngsters were in the water at the time rescue services arrived.

Emergency services are treating the alert about a child in difficulty in the water as genuine.

A major search of the waters near Mariner's Quay is under way at the moment.

The search involves the Coast Guard's Waterford-based helicopter Rescue 117, Crosshaven Coast Guard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, Gardaí, HSE paramedics and Cork Fire Brigade.

A number of local boat owners have also joined in the search effort.

The area involved is popular with youngsters for swimming during the summer months.

A number of youngsters have been swimming in the area over the past week as temperatures have risen since Tuesday with children due back to school within days.

However, the area involved can prove dangerous because of strong tidal currents in Cork harbour.

The Coast Guard were notified of the incident shortly after 2pm.

The rescue operation is being co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard Centre.