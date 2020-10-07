Major Irish hotel closes temporarily after members of staff test positive for Covid-19

One of Ireland's leading hotels confirmed it is to temporarily close after staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The Kingsley Hotel in Cork - which opened its doors last spring to support frontline healthcare workers - confirmed it was now liaising with the Health Service Executive (HSE) after two staff members tested positive for the virus.

In a special message, Kingsley general manager Fergal Harte said the popular hotel was temporarily closing and was working with health officials to ensure all public health protocols are followed.

"In recent days, two members of our team have tested positive for Covid-19," he said.

"We are currently working with the HSE and are following all appropriate best practice protocols.

"As a precautionary measure and in the interest of the safety of our staff and guests, we have independently taken the decision to close the hotel today for a short period of time.

"We would like to wish the team members concerned a full and speedy recovery. We would also like to thank our guests and members for their support and understanding at this time.

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused and we look forward to welcoming you back to The Kingsley very soon.

"If you have a reservation with the hotel over the coming days, our reservation team will be in contact with you shortly."

Notifications of the temporary closure have been posted on all social media platforms.

The Kingsley Hotel, which is part of the prestigious Fota Collection, boasts 131 bedrooms and is a popular venue for city breaks, business travellers as well as weddings and social functions.

It closed its doors when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit in March but re-opened to assist frontline health staff, especially doctors and nurses working long hours at Cork University Hospital and Mercy University Hospital.

The hotel is located on the Carrigrohane Road, overlooking the River Lee, and is close to both hospitals and third level institutions. It is a popular venue for Cork city breaks.

Before the pandemic hit, some 60pc of the hotel business was drawn from Irish visitors, around 18pc from the United States, 12pc from the UK and around 4pc from German, French and Italian tourists.

