Major incident declared as 13 hospitalised following suspected ammonia leak

A major incident has been declared after a suspected ammonia leak in a fishing village in Co Down left 13 people in hospital.

Emergency services were called to the scene in the fishing port of Kilkeel shortly after 12.30pm on Monday.

Paramedics and the air ambulance were sent to the scene and 13 people were rushed to Daisy Hill Hospital for treatment.

The Fire Service said it responded to reports of a gas leak in the vicinity of the Harbour Road in Kilkeel.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) dispatched eight ambulances, two rapid response paramedics and five paramedic officers.

A number of other people in the area were also assessed by NIAS at the fishing port.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: "The cause of the leak had been isolated prior to the arrival of Fire Crews.

"Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus surveyed the site with gas monitors to check for the presence of ammonia gas - all readings were zero.

"Firefighters gave oxygen therapy to two casualties prior to the arrival of Ambulance crews. Fire Crews from Kilkeel, Newcastle and Warrenpoint Fire Stations remain at the scene.

"Daisy Hill Hospital requested NIFRS to stand by to provide support in receiving casualties if required. At this stage no action has been required.

"There is no risk to the public from this gas leak."

